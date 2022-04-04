Wedbush lifts AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] loss -5.44% or -1.34 points to close at $23.30 with a heavy trading volume of 65416550 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Arizona Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options.

It opened the trading session at $25.13, the shares rose to $25.28 and dropped to $22.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -39.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -180.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 55.96M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 65416550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 29.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 26.48 for the last single week of trading, and 32.63 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $4,094 million, or 34.50% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,085,666, which is approximately -0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,892,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.4 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $309.57 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 20,275,299 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 5,503,549 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 149,938,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,717,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,818 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,567 shares during the same period.