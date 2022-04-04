Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] jumped around 0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.69 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on April 22, 2022 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

Schlumberger Limited stock is now 39.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLB Stock saw the intraday high of $42.47 and lowest of $41.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.27, which means current price is +39.06% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.73M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 12205077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.22, while it was recorded at 41.91 for the last single week of trading, and 33.07 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 42.90%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $45,042 million, or 78.30% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,850,812, which is approximately -0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 111,487,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 83,885,711 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 63,936,376 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 932,569,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,391,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,289,561 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 7,654,879 shares during the same period.