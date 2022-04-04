Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] traded at a low on 04/01/22, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.90. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Bank of America awards $1 million grant to Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation.

Support will fund the DESC’s People Plan, a focused Detroit at Work employment initiative to increase residential employment, reduce poverty and improve economic mobility .

Bank of America today announced that it has awarded a $1 million three-year grant to Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) for its Detroit at Work employment initiative, The People Plan. The People Plan is a focused strategy to ensure all Detroiters — especially Black and Brown residents — have a clear pathway to economic sustainability and employers have access to the talent they need to grow and thrive. The goals of the People Plan are to increase residential employment, reduce poverty and improve economic mobility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 61803127 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank of America Corporation stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $332.43 billion, with 8.22 billion shares outstanding and 8.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.13M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 61803127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $50.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 109.32.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.35, while it was recorded at 42.42 for the last single week of trading, and 43.48 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Earnings analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 15.11%.

Insider trade positions for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $234,090 million, or 72.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 586,192,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.98 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.17 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,436 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 142,361,438 shares. Additionally, 1,054 investors decreased positions by around 264,909,597 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 5,316,206,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,723,477,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 347 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,824,859 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 36,182,964 shares during the same period.