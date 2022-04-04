Wall Street Analyst Initiated Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] closed the trading session at $11.52 on 04/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.35, while the highest price level was $12.68. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Greenidge Generation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides First Quarter 2022 Update.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.22 percent and weekly performance of 40.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 334.52K shares, GREE reached to a volume of 20779256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16.

GREE stock trade performance evaluation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.32. With this latest performance, GREE shares gained by 28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.09% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for GREE is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, GREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] managed to generate an average of $572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 51.62% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 427,452, which is approximately 409.958% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 392,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 million in GREE stocks shares; and KNOTT DAVID M, currently with $2.58 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 2,461,514 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,021,839 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 523,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,959,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,364,569 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 442,336 shares during the same period.