VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell -57.08% so far this year. What now?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] price surged by 7.48 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on April 1, 2022 that VEON Doubles Spectrum Holding in Bangladesh.

VEON’s Banglalink retains Top Spot in “Spectrum per Customer” Rankings among private operators.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides mobile connectivity and services, today announces that Banglalink has acquired new spectrum, doubling the company’s spectrum holding in Bangladesh. At the auction, held in Dhaka and organized by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Banglalink acquired 40 MHz of spectrum from the 2300 MHz band, ensuring that Banglalink retains its position as the top private operator in Bangladesh in terms of spectrum per customer.

A sum of 20130289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.12M shares. VEON Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.7495 and dropped to a low of $0.6501 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

The one-year VEON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.11. The average equity rating for VEON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON Stock Performance Analysis:

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.41. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 179.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9361, while it was recorded at 0.6781 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6585 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEON Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.83. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.73.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 688.37. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 688.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.32.

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 25.70% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,244,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.88 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $32.83 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -0.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 41,639,270 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 35,826,863 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 338,182,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,648,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,295,191 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,153,811 shares during the same period.