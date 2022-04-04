U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] is -28.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: USX] price surged by 7.73 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on February 16, 2022 that U.S. Xpress Releases Economic Forecast for First Half of 2022.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today released its economic forecast covering the first half of 2022, which highlights trends and updates specific to the logistics industry. The full, detailed forecast can be found on the company website. Four key themes emerged for the first half of 2022:.

Incremental growth in truckload capacity. The allure of an inflationary rate environment and robust freight volumes is hard to resist for entrepreneurial drivers who want to reap the benefits by running under their own operating authority. Recruiting efforts of midsize and larger fleets will continue to contend with drivers’ desire to become owner-operators or independent carriers. Asset-based carriers will have to rely more on their brokerage divisions to corral the trucks they need to serve their contract commitments.

A sum of 17932405 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 374.60K shares. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $5.44 and dropped to a low of $3.64 until finishing in the latest session at $4.18.

The one-year USX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.11. The average equity rating for USX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on USX stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for USX shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for USX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

USX Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, USX shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.89 and a Gross Margin at +4.11. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 55.20% of USX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USX stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC with ownership of 3,221,513, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1,680,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.02 million in USX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.01 million in USX stock with ownership of nearly 9.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:USX] by around 1,584,434 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,931,120 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,913,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,429,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 448,960 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 550,856 shares during the same period.