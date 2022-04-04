Truist lifts Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] gained 0.33% or 0.09 points to close at $27.33 with a heavy trading volume of 14223043 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Brookfield Announces Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU, BBUC; TSX: BBU.UN, BBUC), together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) today announced it has entered into a partnership to acquire Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $16 billion.

Nielsen is a global leader in third-party audience measurement, data and analytics across all forms of media and content, generating $3.5 billion in annual global revenue. The Company is an essential service provider to the video and audio advertising industry providing critical measurement data for advertising buyers and sellers.

It opened the trading session at $27.33, the shares rose to $27.39 and dropped to $27.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLSN points out that the company has recorded 40.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 14223043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $26.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for NLSN stock

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.67. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 56.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.86, while it was recorded at 26.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.05 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $10,537 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,593,436, which is approximately -1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 37,541,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in NLSN stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $944.4 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 36,016,399 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 29,151,397 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 320,373,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,541,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,214,880 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,280,058 shares during the same period.