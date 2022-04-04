Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock Initiated by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $9

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $7.35 on 04/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.10, while the highest price level was $7.38. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Provides 2022 Guidance.

Record reserves value underscores resilient and growing free cash flow from responsible natural gas development.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 and provided first quarter and full-year 2022 guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.73 percent and weekly performance of 6.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.60M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 28980345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.60 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to -14.60%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,038 million, or 86.90% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 155,044,357, which is approximately 53.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,811,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.26 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $744.07 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -0.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 277,545,855 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 69,166,897 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 610,780,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 957,493,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,568,817 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 26,794,036 shares during the same period.