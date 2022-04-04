SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell -40.99% so far this year. What now?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] closed the trading session at $9.33 on 04/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.21, while the highest price level was $9.62. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Megatrends: CEOs of NIO, PharmaDrug, SoFi, and NuRAN Advancing New Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicles, Biotech, Mobile, and Fintech.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO), PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.99 percent and weekly performance of 3.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.37M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 29471758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.42 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,946 million, or 37.20% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,386,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.09 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $329.09 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 93,429,861 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 24,899,864 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 304,612,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,942,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,548,263 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,745,042 shares during the same period.