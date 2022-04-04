Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Stock trading around $46.02 per share: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a low on 04/01/22, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.02. The company report on March 31, 2022 that PACSUN OPENS VIRTUAL MALL ON ROBLOX.

Retailer Expands Roblox Presence with PACWORLD .

In June 2021, Pacsun transitioned into the online entertainment space by introducing digital items on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform for shared experiences connecting millions of people every day in its metaverse.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15753060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 7.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.96%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $27.18 billion, with 582.36 million shares outstanding and 509.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.84M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 15753060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $67.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.59, while it was recorded at 47.94 for the last single week of trading, and 80.20 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $16,908 million, or 77.60% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,556,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.2 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 93.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 166,929,320 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 40,521,684 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 159,944,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,395,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,410,934 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,434,866 shares during the same period.