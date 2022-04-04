Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Is Currently 6.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 6.33% on the last trading session, reaching $42.65 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Pinduoduo deepens agricultural digital inclusion efforts.

Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, deepened its agricultural digital inclusion efforts in 2021, spreading the benefits of the digital economy by connecting communities and facilitating the adoption of technology.

The company posted its fourth-quarter financial results on March 21, 2022. As of the end of 2021, Pinduoduo has connected over 16 million farmers to its 868.7 million buyers nationwide. A total of 61 billion orders were placed on the platform in 2021, representing a 59% increase from a year ago, driven by surging agricultural orders.

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.33 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $41.69 to $45.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.82M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 29300743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $78.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $95 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $23, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.08.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.57, while it was recorded at 42.90 for the last single week of trading, and 78.13 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +66.24. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $11,603 million, or 22.60% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,101,766, which is approximately 5.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,304,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $865.97 million in PDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $673.22 million in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 33,903,669 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 33,072,915 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 205,069,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,045,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,469,270 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,393,142 shares during the same period.