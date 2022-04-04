People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 billion, up 8.92% YTD: What’s Next?

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.26%. The company report on April 2, 2022 that M&T Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of People’s United Financial, Inc..

Combined company creates a $200 billion banking franchise serving communities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. .

Systems conversion expected to take place in the third quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PBCT stock rose by 7.36%. The one-year People’s United Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.3.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.59 billion, with 421.70 million shares outstanding and 419.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, PBCT stock reached a trading volume of 127226760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.76.

PBCT Stock Performance Analysis:

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, PBCT shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.47, while it was recorded at 20.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into People’s United Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.41. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95.

PBCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 10.74%.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,085 million, or 74.80% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 49,903,315, which is approximately -9.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,460,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.21 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $703.97 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly 3.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 28,549,914 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 24,730,419 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 260,202,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,482,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,488,452 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,909,970 shares during the same period.