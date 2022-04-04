Nokia Oyj [NOK] Revenue clocked in at $24.57 billion, down -10.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.55 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 01.04.2022.

Nokia Oyj stock is now -10.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOK Stock saw the intraday high of $5.55 and lowest of $5.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.40, which means current price is +23.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.35M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 17544801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nokia Oyj [NOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOK stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOK shares from 5 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has NOK stock performed recently?

Nokia Oyj [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Oyj [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +40.93. Nokia Oyj’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Oyj [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.62. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nokia Oyj [NOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 14.77%.

Insider trade positions for Nokia Oyj [NOK]

Positions in Nokia Oyj stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 157,348,136 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 66,656,625 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 328,691,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,696,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,186,469 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,169,239 shares during the same period.