New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] is -42.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, up 5.22%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its common shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) common share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to ten (10) common shares. A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about April 8, 2022, subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date.

For New Oriental’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) existing ADSs then held for one (1) new ADS. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the depositary bank for New Oriental’s ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of the current ADSs for the new ones. New Oriental’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EDU.”.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is now -42.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $1.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.88, which means current price is +44.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.08M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 16614901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $5.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $8.60 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20.10 to $2.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on EDU stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 11 to 2.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

How has EDU stock performed recently?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3533, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5286 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +52.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.01. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $24,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $1,210 million, or 66.80% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 101,216,366, which is approximately 84.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,836,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.03 million in EDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.3 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 264,763,218 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 194,198,728 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 541,301,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,263,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,447,040 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 26,266,472 shares during the same period.