Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Energy Transfer LP [ET] – find out why.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 2.95 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Energy Transfer to Partner With ClubCorp Classic as Prominent Sponsor of PGA Tour Champions Tournament.

Inaugural event, April 19-24, to feature legendary pro golfers and top name sports/entertainment celebrities at Las Colinas Country Club.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer will partner with the ClubCorp Classic PGA TOUR Champions/celebrity golf tournament as a primary sponsor, officials announced today. The April 19-24 event at Las Colinas Country Club is a $2.5 million competition featuring the world’s best over-50 players from the PGA TOUR Champions playing together with top sports and entertainment personalities. All three days of competition will be televised on GOLF Channel.

A sum of 19899872 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.25M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $11.59 and dropped to a low of $11.27 until finishing in the latest session at $11.52.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.15. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $14.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,491 million, or 38.20% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 171,553,052, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 88,490,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $757.21 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 5.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 152,432,574 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 48,666,995 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 970,028,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,128,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,244,161 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 7,933,476 shares during the same period.