Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Citigroup Inc. [C] – find out why.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.77%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -28.07%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.96. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $105.33 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.47M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 39841608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $71.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 452.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 1.99.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.73 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.66, while it was recorded at 54.62 for the last single week of trading, and 66.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -0.67%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,962 million, or 77.30% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.38 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.82 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

937 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 125,263,381 shares. Additionally, 819 investors decreased positions by around 142,225,433 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 1,222,329,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,489,818,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 255 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,816,932 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 6,416,261 shares during the same period.