Market cap of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] reaches 21.12B – now what?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.90 during the day while it closed the day at $14.44. The company report on March 31, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2022.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock has also loss -5.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBAN stock has declined by -6.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.95% and lost -6.36% year-on date.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $21.12 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 12517519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBAN stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.83.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 15.31 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,558 million, or 81.20% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,441,341, which is approximately -1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,122,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 2.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

430 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 57,264,994 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 58,775,755 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,030,666,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,146,707,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,021,402 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,126,921 shares during the same period.