Market Analysts see Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a high on 04/01/22, posting a 3.41 gain after which it closed the day' session at $5.77.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20837314 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $5.37 billion, with 961.16 million shares outstanding and 956.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.89M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 20837314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.92 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,620 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 101,744,830, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,744,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.4 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $158.03 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 0.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 76,657,772 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 51,763,623 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 325,621,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,042,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,841,672 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,227,004 shares during the same period.