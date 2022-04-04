Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $20.05 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Holland America Line Ship Will Become Temporary Home for Ukrainian Refugees in the Netherlands.

Volendam will house and feed up to 1,500 people as part of government’s commitment to help families.

– Holland America Line’s Volendam will be used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees as part of an agreement announced by Netherlands and City of Rotterdam government officials. The ship will dock in Rotterdam for three months to provide a temporary home for approximately 1,500 Ukrainians, part of a larger commitment from the Netherlands to accommodate 50,000 people who fled the war in their homeland.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.68 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $19.68 to $20.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.04M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 27737023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.03. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.81, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $10,526 million, or 53.80% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,991,579, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $995.77 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 44,463,380 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 37,712,855 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 442,790,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,967,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,853,188 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,984,891 shares during the same period.