Market Analysts see Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] falling to $7.25. Time to buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) declared the first quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable April 29, 2022, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2022.

A sum of 27665122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.65M shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares reached a high of $7.07 and dropped to a low of $6.95 until finishing in the latest session at $7.06.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.9. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NLY stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 9 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.64.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.99%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,325 million, or 43.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,618,913, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,350,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.65 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $213.29 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 63,153,967 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 71,046,444 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 478,434,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,634,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,497,368 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 14,930,818 shares during the same period.