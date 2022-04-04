JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $155

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $135.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

As previously announced, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will host a conference call to review first-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (EDT). The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase will notify the public that financial results have been issued through its social media outlet @JPMorgan and @Chase on Twitter, and by a press release over Business Wire that will provide the link to the Firm’s Investor Relations website. In addition to being available on the Firm’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 2.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $402.53 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $133.80 to $137.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.99M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 15670334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $169.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 526.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.68, while it was recorded at 138.84 for the last single week of trading, and 156.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 7.21%.

There are presently around $281,247 million, or 71.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 260,062,354, which is approximately -0.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,249,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.01 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.18 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,003 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 61,933,703 shares. Additionally, 1,261 investors decreased positions by around 66,220,603 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 1,950,381,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,078,535,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 391 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,579,657 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,108 shares during the same period.