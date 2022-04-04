JD.com Inc. [JD] Revenue clocked in at $150.11 billion, down -15.67% YTD: What’s Next?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] surged by $1.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $61.75 during the day while it closed the day at $59.09. The company report on March 28, 2022 that JD.com Announces JD Property’s Series B Financing.

JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEx: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that JD Property, a subsidiary of JD.com and the infrastructure asset management and integrated service platform within the group, has entered into definitive agreements for its non-redeemable series B preferred share financing with investors led by Hillhouse Investment, Warburg Pincus, and one leading global institutional investor, among others. The total amount raised in this round is expected to be approximately US$800 million.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. JD.com will remain the majority shareholder of JD Property after the completion of this transaction. It is expected that the financing will facilitate JD Property’s business expansion and model transformation, and further strengthen its infrastructure property management capabilities, so as to further enhance its leading position in China’s modern logistics infrastructure industry.

JD.com Inc. stock has also loss -1.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JD stock has declined by -15.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.61% and lost -15.67% year-on date.

The market cap for JD stock reached $93.68 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.45M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 15586009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $92.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.02, while it was recorded at 60.19 for the last single week of trading, and 73.67 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +13.41. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.34. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 22.40%.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,932 million, or 28.00% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 53,729,171, which is approximately 5.065% of the company’s market cap and around 6.59% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 25,738,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in JD stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $749.38 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -28.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 34,839,195 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 155,654,658 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 163,747,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,241,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,797,202 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,071,943 shares during the same period.