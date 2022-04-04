Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 million, down -66.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] price plunged by -7.51 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021.

June 2021 Acquisition of Viactiv® Brand and Business Changed Operational Focus of Company and Materially Impacted 2021 Revenues, Operations and Financial Results.

Viactiv® Generated Net Revenues of approximately $2.4 Million or 92% of Net Revenues for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021, and approximately $6.5 Million or 90% of Net Revenues for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 .

A sum of 13712952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.35M shares. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.25 and dropped to a low of $0.1999 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The one-year GHSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

GHSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3478, while it was recorded at 0.2361 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9770 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,076,039, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 3.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 563,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GHSI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $53000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -57.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 112,292 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 628,160 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,752,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,492,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,172 shares during the same period.