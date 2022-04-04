For Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] traded at a low on 04/01/22, posting a -3.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Zosano Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as well as business updates.

“We are in discussions with the FDA to determine if there is a viable option to pursue approval of M207 using the currently available clinical data. In addition, we are actively evaluating financial and strategic alternatives in collaboration with external advisors, with a goal of maximizing value,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. “We believe our proprietary transdermal microneedle patch technology offers potential therapeutic and practical benefits to patients.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16360884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zosano Pharma Corporation stands at 11.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.65%.

The market cap for ZSAN stock reached $38.62 million, with 119.07 million shares outstanding and 118.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.93M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 16360884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $0.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has ZSAN stock performed recently?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares gained by 20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2597, while it was recorded at 0.2148 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5719 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4016.82 and a Gross Margin at -372.10. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3812.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.71.

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.20% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,330,635, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 366,380 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 893,554 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,680,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,940,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 230,395 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 837,900 shares during the same period.