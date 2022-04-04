For Camden Property Trust [CPT], Analyst sees a rise to $192. What next?

Camden Property Trust [NYSE: CPT] surged by $5.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $172.11 during the day while it closed the day at $171.60. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People’s United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People’s United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Camden Property Trust stock has also gained 4.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPT stock has declined by -3.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.75% and lost -3.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CPT stock reached $17.54 billion, with 104.64 million shares outstanding and 104.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 936.51K shares, CPT reached a trading volume of 22075173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Camden Property Trust [CPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPT shares is $186.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Camden Property Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $160 to $178. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Camden Property Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $172, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camden Property Trust is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

CPT stock trade performance evaluation

Camden Property Trust [CPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, CPT shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Camden Property Trust [CPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.28, while it was recorded at 169.51 for the last single week of trading, and 157.73 for the last 200 days.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camden Property Trust [CPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.59 and a Gross Margin at +24.74. Camden Property Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Camden Property Trust [CPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camden Property Trust go to 3.60%.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,907 million, or 95.40% of CPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,543,303, which is approximately 2.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,700,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in CPT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.11 billion in CPT stock with ownership of nearly 6.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camden Property Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Camden Property Trust [NYSE:CPT] by around 7,151,572 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 4,741,072 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 86,634,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,526,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,658 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,453,895 shares during the same period.