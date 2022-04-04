Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Is Currently -1.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] traded at a low on 04/01/22, posting a -1.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Farmmi Continues to Drive Growth with New Order Shipping to Egypt.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, announced today that it continues to drive growth with a new order shipment to Egypt, one of Africa’s largest economies. The latest order is for its dried Shiitake mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Egypt represents another attractive opportunity for us as we continue to drive growth by providing the high-quality agricultural products and scale customers require. Egypt is representative of the continued rebound we are seeing worldwide from COVID-19, which is also benefitting from heightened interest in healthy diets and meat alternatives. Investments we have made in our infrastructure and supply chain are allowing us to source, process and fulfill customer orders. We are focused on continuing to drive higher growth, improve profitability and build our free cash flow, as we also work to build shareholder value through the successful execution of our long-term business diversification.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15648685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farmmi Inc. stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.90%.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $90.26 million, with 184.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.31M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 15648685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1772, while it was recorded at 0.1549 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2953 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $37000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,618,224 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,215,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 594,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,239,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,586,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 550,611 shares during the same period.