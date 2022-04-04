Exelon Corporation [EXC] Stock trading around $47.66 per share: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.72%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that ComEd Reminds Customers of Enhanced and More Flexible Assistance Options Available to Help Pay Electric Bills.

Energy company urges customers to reach out to be connected to expanded bill-assistance and payment options.

Recognizing that many Illinois families continue to face financial challenges brought on by both the pandemic and higher prices, ComEd reminds customers that finding help with paying electric bills could be a phone call or website away.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 50.27%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.83. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.68 billion, with 982.00 million shares outstanding and 978.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 10238777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $44, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on EXC stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 62 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.42 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.00, while it was recorded at 47.11 for the last single week of trading, and 37.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,800 million, or 82.30% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.59 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 570 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,025,388 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 43,421,221 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 704,662,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,109,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,970,364 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,110,999 shares during the same period.