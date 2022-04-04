Deutsche Bank lifts Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.64%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that bp and Uber to Drive Delivery Growth With Global Strategic Partnership.

bp and Uber sign a new global strategic convenience partnership aiming to make more than 3,000 retail locations available on Uber Eats by 2025.

The partnership extends current local arrangements in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa and the west coast of US, adding the UK and eastern US in 2022 and with plans to launch in other European markets from 2023.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock dropped by -37.32%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.0. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.75 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.00M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 16783967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $58.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $65, while Truist kept a Buy rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 80 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.45, while it was recorded at 36.04 for the last single week of trading, and 41.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,543 million, or 74.60% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 117,007,410, which is approximately 11.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 88,398,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.82 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -19.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 199,318,972 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 161,508,712 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 1,071,719,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,432,547,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,924,915 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 20,141,368 shares during the same period.