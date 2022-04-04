Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] is -44.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] plunged by -$1.82 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.592 during the day while it closed the day at $3.23. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Cyren Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Enterprise Anti-Phishing ARR Grows 87% Year-over-Year.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2021.

Cyren Ltd. stock has also loss -50.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYRN stock has declined by -44.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.08% and lost -44.73% year-on date.

The market cap for CYRN stock reached $26.91 million, with 4.53 million shares outstanding and 3.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 11958451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

CYRN stock trade performance evaluation

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.38. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by -48.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 37.60% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 1,610,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 79,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in CYRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.22 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly -4.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 2,441 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 456,478 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,342,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,801,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,571 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 430,805 shares during the same period.