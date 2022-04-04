Citigroup lifts KeyCorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 04/01/22, posting a -3.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.66. The company report on March 31, 2022 that KeyBank Foundation Grants Kent State University $200,000 to Help Continue Education Initiative for Underserved Students.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– KeyBank.

The KeyBank Foundation has announced it has granted Kent State University $200,000 to continue its Key Connections program offered by the university to support student success initiatives for underserved students, including first-generation students and students from limited income backgrounds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14328107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $20.59 billion, with 923.05 million shares outstanding and 916.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 14328107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $27.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 55.66.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.56, while it was recorded at 22.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.64 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.72. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.55%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $16,583 million, or 85.20% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,923,407, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,634,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.8 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 33,763,747 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 49,414,895 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 682,421,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 765,600,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,454 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,385,416 shares during the same period.