Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] Is Currently 19.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ: BLBX] closed the trading session at $3.20 on 04/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.01, while the highest price level was $3.85. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Blackboxstocks Announces Record High Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021.

Q4 2021 Revenue Reaches $1.69 Million; 2021 Revenue Totals $6.11 Million.

Conference Call on Friday, April 1st at 10:00am ET / 9:00am CT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.36 percent and weekly performance of 86.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 206.42K shares, BLBX reached to a volume of 19258815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackboxstocks Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

BLBX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.05. With this latest performance, BLBX shares gained by 72.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.10 for Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.26 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] managed to generate an average of -$50,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 200.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.68.Blackboxstocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of BLBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBX stocks are: ACKERMAN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 47,358, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 50.05% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in BLBX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $47000.0 in BLBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackboxstocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ:BLBX] by around 110,074 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,074 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.