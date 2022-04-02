why Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.49

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] gained 0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $1.60 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Sidoti March Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 100 Presenting Companies.

Ur-Energy Inc. represents 213.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $369.54 million with the latest information. URG stock price has been found in the range of $1.58 to $1.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 3590378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13197.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for URG stock

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.60. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4314, while it was recorded at 1.6140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4676 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

There are presently around $111 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,082,610, which is approximately 2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,861,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.09 million in URG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $14.02 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 10.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 17,051,250 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,542,195 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,999,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,593,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,926,272 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,379,893 shares during the same period.