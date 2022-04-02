why Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $218.68

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] slipped around -1.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $194.58 at the close of the session, down -1.00%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that PETROPERÚ SELECTS HONEYWELL FORGE SOLUTION TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEE TRAINING.

Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency enables advanced controls training of staff for safer and more productive operations at Petroperú’s Talara Refinery.

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that Petróleos del Perú S.A. (Petroperú), the largest hydrocarbon producer, refiner and distributor in Peru, has implemented Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency solutions to train its industrial workforce for safer and more efficient operations.

Honeywell International Inc. stock is now -6.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HON Stock saw the intraday high of $198.21 and lowest of $194.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 236.86, which means current price is +11.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 3186324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $218.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $229 to $237. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $243 to $226, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 52.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.22, while it was recorded at 196.71 for the last single week of trading, and 212.61 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 10.54%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $100,485 million, or 75.80% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,119,426, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,185,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.72 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,182 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 22,262,106 shares. Additionally, 908 investors decreased positions by around 25,630,027 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 463,377,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,269,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 243 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,330,337 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,500 shares during the same period.