Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain 20.81% so far this year. What now?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] traded at a low on 03/31/22, posting a -1.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.76. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Ventas Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders.

Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR ALL” of Ventas’s Highly Qualified Directors on the WHITE Proxy Card.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on April 27, 2022. Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3443561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ventas Inc. stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for VTR stock reached $24.10 billion, with 399.33 million shares outstanding and 398.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 3443561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $61.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 45 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 156.62.

How has VTR stock performed recently?

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.13, while it was recorded at 62.70 for the last single week of trading, and 54.89 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.89. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $23,677 million, or 96.70% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,553,153, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,415,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.65 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 26,448,903 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 24,935,738 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 325,464,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,849,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,910 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,781,485 shares during the same period.