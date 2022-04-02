United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] Stock trading around $0.64 per share: What’s Next?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.64 at the close of the session, up 12.17%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that US Antimony Operations Update.

Price of antimony near 16-year high; Los Juarez exploration program initiated.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC-the Company) is pleased to provide this operational update. The improvements in production and efficiency continues at all locations. A detailed geophysical program at Los Juarez has been initiated and the head geologist is at Los Juarez.

United States Antimony Corporation stock is now 29.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAMY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.70 and lowest of $0.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.39, which means current price is +74.32% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 953.41K shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 4113147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has UAMY stock performed recently?

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 37.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4869, while it was recorded at 0.5849 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7278 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Insider trade positions for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.00% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,080,641, which is approximately -0.356% of the company’s market cap and around 8.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,624,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in UAMY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.78 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,948,320 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 564,712 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 9,139,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,652,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,896 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 313,500 shares during the same period.