Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] moved down -8.09: Why It’s Important

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.76%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that New EVoluSIon Study Data Demonstrates Strong Support for the SImmetry® Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System.

Study published in the IJSS shows Surgalign product to be a reliable solution for SIJ dysfunction.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the publication of results from EVoluSIon (EVSI), a large, prospective, multi-center study of clinical outcomes following minimally invasive sacroiliac joint (SIJ) fusion with decortication.

Over the last 12 months, SRGA stock dropped by -86.11%. The one-year Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.0. The average equity rating for SRGA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.78 million, with 138.96 million shares outstanding and 118.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, SRGA stock reached a trading volume of 4204309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRGA shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

SRGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4354, while it was recorded at 0.3258 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9029 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surgalign Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

SRGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 21.50% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,789,342, which is approximately 25.984% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in SRGA stocks shares; and OMEGA ADVISORS INC., currently with $1.1 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 116.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 6,986,164 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 19,915,180 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,217,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,118,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,716 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 14,173,103 shares during the same period.