PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell -26.70% so far this year. What now?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.99%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that PulteGroup’s First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for April 28, 2022.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

Over the last 12 months, PHM stock dropped by -21.65%. The one-year PulteGroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.59. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.29 billion, with 251.58 million shares outstanding and 239.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, PHM stock reached a trading volume of 3496154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $70, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.31, while it was recorded at 43.78 for the last single week of trading, and 51.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 23.70%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,693 million, or 94.00% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,486,675, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,497,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $580.69 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 4.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 18,141,958 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 19,787,019 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 180,676,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,605,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,908,051 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,976 shares during the same period.