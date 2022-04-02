Mizuho slashes price target on Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] – find out why.

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] closed the trading session at $40.39 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.78, while the highest price level was $41.69. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.69 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MUR reached to a volume of 2959137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $40.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $37, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on MUR stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 27.58 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 54.56%.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,832 million, or 80.80% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,167,572, which is approximately 0.168% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,714,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.12 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $608.9 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 6,473,227 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 8,127,579 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 104,509,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,109,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,287 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,260,775 shares during the same period.