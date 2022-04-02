Market cap of First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] reaches 15.94M – now what?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: FWBI] price plunged by -1.85 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on First Wave BioPharma, Inc..

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https:

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs and indications representing billions in potential revenue. This pipeline is built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. The portfolio is led by clinical programs in Phase 2 clinical trials, including for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections.

A sum of 31299602 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 151.41K shares. First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.38 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.06.

The one-year FWBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.7. The average equity rating for FWBI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWBI shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FWBI Stock Performance Analysis:

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, FWBI shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2503, while it was recorded at 1.1120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3525 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Wave BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FWBI is now -1,255.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,274.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,305.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,722,622 per employee.First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of FWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 293,004, which is approximately -0.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 86,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in FWBI stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $88000.0 in FWBI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Wave BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:FWBI] by around 191,654 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 34,928 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 501,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 727,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWBI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,411 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,383 shares during the same period.