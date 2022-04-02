Market Analysts see Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] traded at a low on 03/31/22, posting a -0.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.35. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Commits $1 Million in Ukraine Humanitarian Aid.

In support of those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has partnered with World Food Program USA (WFP USA) to provide food assistance in Ukraine. Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, donated $250,000 to support United Nations World Food Programme’s emergency food distribution and has committed up to an additional $250,000 through matching employee donations. In addition, it has pledged to contribute another $500,000 in critical product donations designed to help with medical, water, sanitation, and disaster response solutions for people in Ukraine.

U.N. World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. The financial assistance provided by Ingersoll Rand and its employees will help U.N. World Food Programme give direct assistance to people in Ukraine, and those fleeing to surrounding countries. Thus far, the agency has mobilized food supplies to provide assistance to 3 million people inside Ukraine for one month.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3592923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for IR stock reached $20.30 billion, with 407.90 million shares outstanding and 406.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 3592923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $62.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.14, while it was recorded at 50.34 for the last single week of trading, and 53.49 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $20,185 million, or 99.50% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 57,765,282, which is approximately -2.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,230,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

320 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 23,909,798 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 20,719,728 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 352,719,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,349,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,316,758 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,264,660 shares during the same period.