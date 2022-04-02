Market Analysts see Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] falling to $603. Time to buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] loss -0.11% or -0.62 points to close at $575.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3436331 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2022 and February Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended February 13, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 16.1 percent, to $50.94 billion, from $43.89 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $100.35 billion, from $86.23 billion last year.

It opened the trading session at $578.70, the shares rose to $586.32 and dropped to $575.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COST points out that the company has recorded 28.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, COST reached to a volume of 3436331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $557.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $610 to $615. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $560 to $565, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on COST stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COST shares from 560 to 580.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 12.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 54.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for COST stock

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 524.12, while it was recorded at 568.64 for the last single week of trading, and 486.83 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 24.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.95. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $17,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 116.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.41.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 11.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

There are presently around $173,280 million, or 69.10% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,561,255, which is approximately 0.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,078,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.92 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.55 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 10.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,430 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 11,805,017 shares. Additionally, 1,048 investors decreased positions by around 10,528,876 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 278,254,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,588,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 398 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,591 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 700,910 shares during the same period.