Icosavax Inc. [ICVX] Stock trading around $7.04 per share: What’s Next?

Icosavax Inc. [NASDAQ: ICVX] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.2199 during the day while it closed the day at $7.04. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Icosavax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Completed dosing in older adults portion of Phase 1/1b clinical trial for IVX-121, a VLP vaccine candidate displaying the prefusion stabilized Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) F antigen -.

– Company anticipates topline, interim data for RSV lead program IVX-121 in 2Q 2022 -.

Icosavax Inc. stock has also loss -43.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICVX stock has declined by -69.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.21% and lost -69.23% year-on date.

The market cap for ICVX stock reached $775.39 million, with 39.04 million shares outstanding and 32.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.68K shares, ICVX reached a trading volume of 4227150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICVX shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Icosavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icosavax Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

ICVX stock trade performance evaluation

Icosavax Inc. [ICVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.41. With this latest performance, ICVX shares dropped by -60.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.21% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.56 for Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading.

Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Icosavax Inc. [ICVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1157.80. Icosavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1166.71.

Return on Total Capital for ICVX is now -124.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icosavax Inc. [ICVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.28. Additionally, ICVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59.

Icosavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.70 and a Current Ratio set at 36.70.

Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168 million, or 81.10% of ICVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICVX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,779,347, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,510,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.71 million in ICVX stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $18.08 million in ICVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Icosavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Icosavax Inc. [NASDAQ:ICVX] by around 8,655,216 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 112,713 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 22,781,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,549,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICVX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,199,323 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,428 shares during the same period.