Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is -6.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Genworth Financial Announces Election of Elaine Sarsynski to Board of Directors.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced the election of a new independent director to its Board of Directors: Elaine Sarsynski, former Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mass Mutual International. She will stand for election with the other Directors at Genworth’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Additionally, the company announced that current board member Debra Perry intends to retire from service on the Board of Directors following the completion of her current term in May 2022. She will not stand for re-election.

A sum of 5311807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $3.825 and dropped to a low of $3.72 until finishing in the latest session at $3.78.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.29.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,371 million, or 73.90% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,937,368, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,360,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.37 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.67 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 23,551,247 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 19,339,398 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 317,989,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,880,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,809 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,297,359 shares during the same period.