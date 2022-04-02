For The GEO Group Inc. [GEO], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.65 during the day while it closed the day at $6.61. The company report on February 17, 2022 that The GEO Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The GEO Group Inc. stock has also gained 14.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEO stock has declined by -14.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.51% and lost -14.71% year-on date.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $801.53 million, with 120.56 million shares outstanding and 116.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 3991096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

GEO stock trade performance evaluation

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.37 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $620 million, or 85.70% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,829,742, which is approximately -1.857% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,734,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.41 million in GEO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $60.65 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 182.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 16,934,105 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 12,347,465 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 74,029,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,310,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,890,470 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,963,832 shares during the same period.