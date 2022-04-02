Evercore ISI lifts Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] slipped around -0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $72.17 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Xcel Energy First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review first quarter 2022 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock is now 6.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEL Stock saw the intraday high of $72.75 and lowest of $72.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.94, which means current price is +13.10% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3018396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $72.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $64 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $70, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 67 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.72, while it was recorded at 71.65 for the last single week of trading, and 67.12 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $29,955 million, or 77.50% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,190,365, which is approximately 3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,780,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.27 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -21.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 37,553,708 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 33,881,524 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 342,764,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,199,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,476 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 8,608,584 shares during the same period.