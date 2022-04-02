Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Is Currently -2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -2.36% or -3.18 points to close at $131.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3256783 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Capital One Becomes Official Partner of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of the World Series.

To celebrate the passion of baseball fans, Capital One will provide customers access to new and exclusive benefits straight from America’s pastime.

Today, Capital One announced it is a new official partner of Major League Baseball (MLB) as the league’s Official Bank and Credit Card Partner, as well as the presenting sponsor of the World Series, North America’s most historic team sports championship. This multi-year sponsorship agreement will bring Capital One cardholders access to one-of-a-kind opportunities and exclusive events and benefits. Additionally through this sponsorship, Capital One is now an Official Partner of Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball.

It opened the trading session at $133.92, the shares rose to $136.14 and dropped to $131.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded -18.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3256783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $180.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on COF stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 170 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.64, while it was recorded at 134.12 for the last single week of trading, and 154.62 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $49,849 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,054,345, which is approximately -6.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,936,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 billion in COF stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $4.41 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -4.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 16,289,593 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 30,663,725 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 323,751,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,704,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,174,602 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,456 shares during the same period.