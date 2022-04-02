Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $30

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.07%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Fred Boehler joins PLS Logistics Services Board of Directors.

PLS Logistics Services (PLS), a leading, technology-driven, third-party logistics services provider, has announced today the appointment of Fred Boehler to the board of directors.

Mr. Boehler, formerly the CEO of Americold Logistics (NYSE: COLD), which is one of the largest operators of temperature-controlled warehouses with over 1 billion cubic feet under management. Mr. Boehler brings over 30 years of supply chain management experience with the last 12 years focused on the cold supply chain to PLS. Before serving eight years at Americold Logistics, Mr. Boehler was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at SUPERVALU, a leading American wholesaler and retailer of grocery products, where he was responsible for supply chain strategy and execution.

Over the last 12 months, COLD stock dropped by -28.03%. The one-year Americold Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.6. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.33 billion, with 267.84 million shares outstanding and 267.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, COLD stock reached a trading volume of 2958031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.48, while it was recorded at 27.80 for the last single week of trading, and 32.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americold Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.38.

COLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,938 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,433,584, which is approximately 3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 35,913,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $566.18 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 5.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 41,545,070 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 29,625,783 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 213,247,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,418,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,732,667 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,323,597 shares during the same period.