Wolfe Research slashes price target on Nucor Corporation [NUE] – find out why.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.17%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Nucor to Fully Redeem its Outstanding 4.000% Notes due 2023.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced that it has issued a notice to redeem all $500 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.000% Notes due August 1, 2023 (the “Notes”). Pursuant to the terms of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”), on April 25, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) registered holders of the Notes will receive a redemption payment equal to the greater of: (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed; or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes discounted to the Redemption Date in the manner as set forth in the Indenture (determined on the third business day preceding the Redemption Date), plus, in each case accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date. The Notes will be redeemed with the proceeds of Nucor’s recent offering of notes.

On the Redemption Date, the applicable redemption price will become due and payable upon the Notes to be redeemed, interest, if any, on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date, and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

Over the last 12 months, NUE stock rose by 86.09%. The one-year Nucor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.37. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.96 billion, with 280.67 million shares outstanding and 267.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, NUE stock reached a trading volume of 2969632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $120.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 6.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.03, while it was recorded at 152.02 for the last single week of trading, and 111.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 37.75%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,061 million, or 81.60% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,844,909, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.36 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -5.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 7,916,656 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 19,397,293 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 187,182,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,496,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,314,114 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,457 shares during the same period.