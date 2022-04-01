why Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $270.93

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $273.21 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

Union Pacific Corporation represents 640.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.99 billion with the latest information. UNP stock price has been found in the range of $273.21 to $278.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3782108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $270.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $234 to $247. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $260, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on UNP stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UNP shares from 242 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 6.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 52.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.58, while it was recorded at 274.45 for the last single week of trading, and 234.11 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $140,194 million, or 81.10% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,665,479, which is approximately -0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,822,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.68 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.59 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,197 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 26,395,923 shares. Additionally, 916 investors decreased positions by around 21,313,099 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 458,974,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,683,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 320 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,368,000 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,003,581 shares during the same period.