why Ouster Inc. [OUST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.75

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.22%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Ouster and Hexagon Launch New Advanced Lidar Security Solution for the Multibillion Dollar Physical Security Market.

Hexagon company, Tacticaware, developed an exclusive version of its Accur8vision security solution with Ouster for broad adoption across public and private infrastructure.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”) and Tacticaware, a Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) company that manufactures and produces the volumetric security system Accur8vision, today announced the launch of their joint security solution: Ouster x Accur8vision. The solution combines Ouster’s 3D digital lidar technology with Hexagon’s industry-leading security software to target the multibillion dollar physical security market.

Over the last 12 months, OUST stock dropped by -48.57%. The one-year Ouster Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.71. The average equity rating for OUST stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $775.66 million, with 166.14 million shares outstanding and 103.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, OUST stock reached a trading volume of 3169870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

OUST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $240 million, or 35.90% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,634,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.98 million in OUST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.07 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 242.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 20,298,515 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,453,054 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,307,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,059,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,200,379 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,976,582 shares during the same period.